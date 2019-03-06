Tom Hanks' grandchildren 'don't care' about his career

Films like “Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia" have been ingrained in American culture for decades, not to mention "Apollo 13", "Cast Away," and so many more that have left an indelible mark on the film industry. What do they all have in common? They all feature, of course, the beloved “America’s Dad” Tom Hanks.

But then again, at home he is just grandpa, it turns out.

“They don’t care about him at all,” son Colin Hanks said at the Good for a Laugh comedy benefit to support War Child USA and INARA this past Friday.

“Children are great humblers. They don’t care what you do [or]… what you have done. They just want to do their kid stuff,” said the “Life in Pieces” star.

Colin says that his kids, Olivia, 8, and Charlotte, 5, have playdates with Tom just like any other grandparent. “The grandparent gives them stuff they shouldn’t be having, and the grandparents don’t listen to what the parents are saying they should be doing.”

Colin married Samantha Bryant in 2010, eventually welcoming daughters Olivia in 2011 and Charlotte in 2013.