'Mission Impossible' scraps plans to film 7th and 8th installments back-to-back due to coronavirus: report

The "Mission Impossible" franchise may have hit another snag in production.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic moving the release dates of several movies, plans to film the seventh and eighth installments back-to-back have reportedly been scrapped.

The seventh installment of the popular action franchise has been waylaid several times by the ongoing pandemic. Production halted early on as cases in Italy, where the film was hoping to shoot in February of 2020, soared. After that delay, robust measures were put in place to allow the cast and crew to safely film on location. However, further delays cropped up as the film shot in Italy, Norway, the U.K. and more.

According to a report from Deadline, the delays affected the franchise’s original plans to film the next two films back-to-back. Paramount was reportedly put in a sticky situation thanks to star Tom Cruise’s other upcoming movie "Top Gun: Maverick."

With "Mission: Impossible 7" moving down the calendar, Cruise is reportedly needed for promotional duties on the "Top Gun" sequel before its July 2 release date. That falls during a time that would have otherwise been set aside to get the ball rolling on "Mission: Impossible 8."

Fortunately for fans of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character from the "Mission Impossible" movies, production on the eighth movie is expected to start as soon as "Top Gun: Maverick" has fully rolled out, meaning the gap of time likely won’t be too impactful on the film’s post-pandemic release schedule.

Currently, "Mission: Impossible 7" is on track to hit its new Nov. 19, 2021 release date. Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram on Sunday where he announced that they’ve officially wrapped shooting in the Middle East and are now headed back to London to put the "finishing touches" on the movie.

In addition to issues with production caused by the coronavirus, the "Mission: Impossible 7" shoot was marred by a leaked audio recording of Cruise berating crew members for violating COVID-19 safety precautions, which he argued could have led to yet another production shutdown.

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers," he shouted at the time. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f--king gone."

"We are not shutting this f--king movie down," he continued shouting. "Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f--king gone."