Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Tom Cruise reveals ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ title, trailer at CinemaCon 2022

'Dead Reckoning — Part 1' was revealed as the title for 'Mission: Impossible 7'

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise’s upcoming "Mission: Impossible" has crossed another hurdle after numerous delays. The film now has a title: "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1."

On Thursday, Cruise revealed the news in a prerecorded message during Paramount’s CinemaCon press session in Las Vegas. Cruise appeared remotely from the South African set of the next "M:I" installment after "Dead Reckoning" — "Mission: Impossible 8," which does not yet have a title.

Cruise delivered the message from atop a biplane. In addition to the announcement of the film’s title was the release of a trailer for "M:I7" that Deadline describes as "chilling."

TOM CRUISE'S 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' SEQUELS DELAYED YET AGAIN DUE TO COVID

Tom Cruise is reportedly dating his "Mission: Impossible 7" co-star Hayley Atwell.

Tom Cruise is reportedly dating his "Mission: Impossible 7" co-star Hayley Atwell. (Getty Images)

Christopher McQuarrie has returned to direct "Dead Reckoning" after helming the franchise’s fifth and sixth installments — 2015’s "Rogue Nation" and 2018’s "Fallout."

In January, Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced that the release of "Mission: Impossible 7" would be pushed from Sept. 20, 2022 to July 14, 2023, while "Mission: Impossible 8," previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome Oct. 13, 2020. 

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome Oct. 13, 2020.  (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

TOM CRUISE SPOTTED DANGLING FROM AIRPLANE WING WHILE FILMING 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8'

It was reported early last year that Cruise, a producer on the flicks, enlisted robots to help him enforce safety protocols on the movie sets, having dropped "huge sums" of money to do so.

The set of "Mission: Impossible 7" was also home to a series of explosive tirades by Cruise, who reportedly launched into profanity-laden and high-volume rants when he saw people on set not adhering to safety protocols.

Actor Tom Cruise during a pause on the set of the film "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome Nov. 29, 2020.

Actor Tom Cruise during a pause on the set of the film "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome Nov. 29, 2020. (Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The 59-year-old actor reportedly shelled out $700,000 for the film's cast and crew to live on cruise ships in order to maintain isolation.

'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE' SCRAPS PLANS TO FILM 7TH AND 8TH INSTALLMENTS BACK-TO-BACK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

Shooting on "Mission: Impossible 7" was put on hiatus in early 2020 because of COVID-19. After filming resumed in the summer of 2020, principal photography ultimately concluded in September 2021.

The "Mission: Impossible" films have grossed over $3.5 billion at the worldwide box office since 1996.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cruise's next franchise blockbuster film is "Top Gun: Maverick," due to hit theaters May 27.

Julius Young is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital.

Trending