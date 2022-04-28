Tom Cruise reveals ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ title, trailer at CinemaCon 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise’s upcoming "Mission: Impossible" has crossed another hurdle after numerous delays. The film now has a title: "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1."

On Thursday, Cruise revealed the news in a prerecorded message during Paramount’s CinemaCon press session in Las Vegas. Cruise appeared remotely from the South African set of the next "M:I" installment after "Dead Reckoning" — "Mission: Impossible 8," which does not yet have a title.

Cruise delivered the message from atop a biplane. In addition to the announcement of the film’s title was the release of a trailer for "M:I7" that Deadline describes as "chilling."

Christopher McQuarrie has returned to direct "Dead Reckoning" after helming the franchise’s fifth and sixth installments — 2015’s "Rogue Nation" and 2018’s "Fallout."

In January, Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced that the release of "Mission: Impossible 7" would be pushed from Sept. 20, 2022 to July 14, 2023, while "Mission: Impossible 8," previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.

It was reported early last year that Cruise, a producer on the flicks, enlisted robots to help him enforce safety protocols on the movie sets, having dropped "huge sums" of money to do so.

The set of " Mission: Impossible 7 " was also home to a series of explosive tirades by Cruise, who reportedly launched into profanity-laden and high-volume rants when he saw people on set not adhering to safety protocols.

The 59-year-old actor reportedly shelled out $700,000 for the film's cast and crew to live on cruise ships in order to maintain isolation.

Shooting on "Mission: Impossible 7" was put on hiatus in early 2020 because of COVID-19. After filming resumed in the summer of 2020, principal photography ultimately concluded in September 2021.

The "Mission: Impossible" films have grossed over $3.5 billion at the worldwide box office since 1996.

Cruise's next franchise blockbuster film is "Top Gun: Maverick," due to hit theaters May 27.