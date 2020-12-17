Tom Cruise to wrap filming for the year early following outbursts: report

Tom Cruise is taking a breather.

Following two tirades on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" -- sparked by production employees not following strict protocols put in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus -- the star will be temporarily sidelined.

Several employees have reportedly quit after the actor's loud and expletive-filled rants on set in which he threatened people's jobs.

Now, it appears the 58-year-old actor will be taking a break from filming the movie for an early Christmas holiday, according to The Sun.

TOM CRUISE YELLS AT 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' CREW MEMBERS FOR BREAKING COVID-19 GUIDELINES

The outlet reports that Friday will be his final day on set for the year, and from there, he plans to take his private jet to Miami where he'll spend some time with his son Connor.

"It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough," an insider told the outlet. "Tom has decided he’s ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son."

The source added: "It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while."

TOM CRUISE'S SECOND TIRADE ON 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7' SET CAUSES 5 CREW MEMBERS TO QUIT: REPORT

During his initial tirade, Cruise hinted at his exhaustion when he claimed he was in constant contact with studios, insurance companies and producers as the "Mission: Impossible 7" production was seen as the "gold standard" for filming amid the pandemic.

"The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw," said another source. "Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked."

Reps for Cruise and Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Audio of his first rant went viral just days ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf---ers," he shouted after reportedly seeing two crew members stading within sex feet of one another. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He later added: "We are not shutting this f---ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f---ing gone."

The flick, which stars and is produced by Cruise, is currently set for a November 2021 release.