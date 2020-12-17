Tom Cruise's second tirade on 'Mission: Impossible 7' set causes 5 crew members to quit: report

Five staff members have reportedly called it quits on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after an alleged second outburst from its star, Tom Cruise.

The Ethan Hunt actor made waves earlier this week when an audio recording of him dressing down crew members for not abiding by social distancing guidelines on the set leaked and went viral.

Neither representatives for Paramount Pictures nor Cruise immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to a report from The Sun, five people have left the production after a second outburst from Cruise.

"The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw," a source told the outlet. "Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked."

They added: "But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can."

Production on the seventh installment in the popular action franchise was halted months ago due to concerns over the pandemic. It resumed again in September under robust safety guidelines but was delayed for a week after positive test results emerged on set, according to Variety.

Cruise has personally invested time and money in the project, including shelling out $700,000 of his own money to house cast and crew members on cruise ships during the production. As a result, he was apparently furious to see safety protocols being broken on the set, thus risking another shutdown.

In the leaked audio, Cruise called the set of the film the "gold standard" of shooting amid pandemic conditions.

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers," he shouted. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f--king gone."

The star explained that his rule applies to "anyone" on the movie's crew, chastising the employees for putting industry workers' livelihoods at risk.

"We are not shutting this f--king movie down," he continued shouting. "Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f--king gone."

Earlier in the tirade, Cruise implied that he's been under a great deal of stress, claiming he's "on the phone with every f--king studio at night," as well as with insurance companies and producers.

