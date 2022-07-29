Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut.

Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen.

"I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"

In the movie, Suri sings a cover of "Blue Moon," which plays during the opening credits of the film. Holmes told the outlet this will not be her daughter’s only on-screen singing gig.

"She actually did sing in ‘Rare Objects,’ which is the film we did last fall," Holmes explained. "Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."

Cruise and Holmes were married from 2006 to 2012. Suri is their only child together, and Suri's parents opted to keep her out of the public eye for a majority of her childhood.

Holmes directed, wrote and stars in "Alone Together." She stars alongside Jim Sturgess in the romantic comedy set during the coronavirus pandemic. The film follows a man and woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

The pair end up booking the same Airbnb and ultimately decide to stay at the upstate property together.

Sturgess praised Holmes’ directing style and shared that she gives actors wide latitude when they are in front of the camera.

"She gives you this incredible space between action and cut," Sturgess said of his co-star.

"She very rarely shouted, 'Cut!' actually. You'd think the scene had ended and she just kind of left it hanging. I love that she was always searching for those little nuggets of authenticity."

The movie is in theaters before moving to video on demand Friday.