Katie Holmes, daughter Suri Cruise pose in adorable snap ahead of New Year's

Katie Holmes is getting some quality mother-daughter time in with Suri Cruise before the year's end.

Holmes, 41, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a wholesome selfie with daughter Suri, 13, on her Instagram Story. The black-and-white photo was taken from an angle and shows the mother-daughter duo smiling ear-to-ear as they huddled close together.

Holmes recently celebrated Christmas with a series of festive snaps posted on her Instagram — with one shot showing off a snowman ornament on her Christmas tree and another shot showing off a seemingly tired Holmes covering her eyes with a Santa hat.

In a November interview with Elle magazine, Holmes opened up about her professional career and revealed what motherhood with Suri is like for her.

The actress, who had Suri at the age of 27 with ex-husband Tom Cruise, said that she was happy to have welcomed a child when she was in her twenties.

"It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," the "Dawson's Creek" alum said.

The reporter noted that when she asked Holmes if she and her daughter were a good team, there was "a noticeable chill" from the actress.

"She frowns and offers me a vague line, saying she hopes that most families are close," the interviewer reported.

Fox News' Viktoria Ristanovic contributed to this report.