Tom Brady shares Halloween picture with his kids following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady gave a peek inside his Halloween celebrations with his children.

On Tuesday, Brady took to Instagram to share a festive picture with his two youngest kids, whom he shares with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady was seen wearing a grim reaper costume.

"Insert grim reaper joke here... Happy Halloween!" Brady captioned his post. His daughter, Vivian, 9, and son, Benjamin, 12, showed off their Halloween costumes as they held buckets for trick-or-treating.

Ahead of the holiday, Brady revealed that he was hoping to fly under the radar with his kids.

TOM BRADY TAKES KIDS TO FLORIDA FOOD BANK FOLLOWING GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE

Brady shared on his SiriusXM podcast "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" that he planned on going trick-or-treating with his children. Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen. He also shares son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night. … So, our block here in Tampa is pretty intense with Halloween because it's a pretty easy block to get to. It's a very, very festive night. So, the kids are super excited and should be a really fun night for us," Brady said.

When asked if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had any plans to dress up, he responded, "The trick for me is to get out there and make sure I can go somewhat unnoticed."

Brady added: "So, hopefully I'm somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves. It could get a little hectic, and if it does, then I'll come back home. But I'm hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume."

TOM BRADY TALKS ADVERSITIES AMID GISELE B Ü NDCHEN RELATIONSHIP DRAMA, MAKES INTERESTING ‘CAR CRASH’ ANALOGY

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts Friday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel have been fielding divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 NFL season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote in his social media post. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady and Bündchen met through a friend at a wine bar in 2006 and married three years later on Feb. 26, 2009.