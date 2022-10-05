Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen first faced divorce rumors in 2015: What they said at the time

With the news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen both reportedly hiring divorce lawyers, all eyes are on the celebrity couple.

However, this is not the first time in recent history that they have faced divorce rumors. Back in 2015, the former supermodel and star football player spoke out after rumors originally swirled originally.

Seven years ago, in September of that year, the wake of the Deflategate scandal reportedly got to the couple, as they had not been photographed together in two months. The scandal involved the allegation that the star quarterback had ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs that were used in his then team's victory against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Championship Game in January of that year.

At the time. Brady brushed off divorce rumors, telling Boston radio station WEEI, "We're in a great place… There's no bigger supporter I have than her."

"There were a lot of different emotions that I went through," Brady told the outlet regarding Deflategate. "Those were all at different points in different circumstances. I think they were all— I kind of took them as they come. I faced obviously different adversities in my life, different challenges and you just kind of rely on those experiences and you rely on a lot of people that are around you for the support. This has been a different type of challenge in my life. I think it's been a different type of obstacle to overcome."

Ultimately, a federal judge tossed out the Deflategate case and his four-game suspension, and two days later, Bündchen shared a photo on her Instagram of Brady playing soccer with their daughter. "And my heart melts #biggestlove #family," she captioned at the time.

Now, the couple has been scrambling away from rumors of marital issues for months. Brady's representatives had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital about reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his wife had each hired divorce attorneys.

The couple has been married for 13 years.