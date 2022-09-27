Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Tom Brady is the ever attentive father to kids, wife Gisele Bündchen is MIA amid marriage struggles

The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

Tom Brady stopped by to greet his family before his football game, but noticeably absent was his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady stopped by to greet his family before his football game, but noticeably absent was his wife, Gisele Bündchen. (Douglas P. DeFelice)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DAD DUTY - Tom Brady hugs his kids before Buccaneers game, wife Gisele Bündchen is noticeably absent amid marital drama. Continue reading here…

BAND TOGETHER - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s former team call themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club,’ book claims. Continue reading here…

STEPPING DOWN - James Earl Jones, the legendary voice of Darth Vader, has officially retired from the role. Continue reading here…

Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape, passed away in 2016. Next month his book of journal entries that he kept during his time filming "Harry Potter" will be released, where he reveals he wanted to leave the franchise.

Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape, passed away in 2016. Next month his book of journal entries that he kept during his time filming "Harry Potter" will be released, where he reveals he wanted to leave the franchise. (Stephen Lovekin)

SNAPE'S STORIES - 'Harry Potter' star, the late Alan Rickman, wanted to quit franchise, journals reveal. Continue reading here…

CHARLES' CHOICE - King Charles' 1st 'major test': Punish or protect Harry by snubbing his and Meghan Markle's kids, expert says. Continue reading here…

With the imminent release of "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low, new reports are being released that Meghan Markle was particularly difficult even before she became a royal.

With the imminent release of "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low, new reports are being released that Meghan Markle was particularly difficult even before she became a royal. (Spotify)

MANAGING MEGHAN - Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims. Continue reading here…

BACKLASH - Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland over backlash to views on Russia's war in Ukraine. Continue reading here…

Rihanna will be the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer.

Rihanna will be the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

RIRI'S RETURN - Rihanna confirmed 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer at State Farm Stadium. Continue reading here…

A FAMILY AFFAIR - Tim Allen's real-life daughter stars alongside him in ‘The Santa Clauses.’ Continue reading here…

EXPOSING ELLEN - Ellen DeGeneres accused of abandoning musician Greyson Chance; former child star labeled 'opportunistic.' Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending