Tom Brady is the ever attentive father to kids, wife Gisele Bündchen is MIA amid marriage struggles
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
DAD DUTY - Tom Brady hugs his kids before Buccaneers game, wife Gisele Bündchen is noticeably absent amid marital drama. Continue reading here…
BAND TOGETHER - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s former team call themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club,’ book claims. Continue reading here…
STEPPING DOWN - James Earl Jones, the legendary voice of Darth Vader, has officially retired from the role. Continue reading here…
SNAPE'S STORIES - 'Harry Potter' star, the late Alan Rickman, wanted to quit franchise, journals reveal. Continue reading here…
CHARLES' CHOICE - King Charles' 1st 'major test': Punish or protect Harry by snubbing his and Meghan Markle's kids, expert says. Continue reading here…
MANAGING MEGHAN - Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims. Continue reading here…
BACKLASH - Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland over backlash to views on Russia's war in Ukraine. Continue reading here…
RIRI'S RETURN - Rihanna confirmed 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer at State Farm Stadium. Continue reading here…
A FAMILY AFFAIR - Tim Allen's real-life daughter stars alongside him in ‘The Santa Clauses.’ Continue reading here…
EXPOSING ELLEN - Ellen DeGeneres accused of abandoning musician Greyson Chance; former child star labeled 'opportunistic.' Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS