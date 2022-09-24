Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain.

Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.

"She was saying, ‘If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you,’" a source told The Times royal reporter Valentine Low.

"He was freaking out, saying, ‘She’s going to dump me,’" the excerpt added.

Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship became public in October 2016 before getting married in 2019.

The couple have made headlines for distancing themselves greatly from the royal family and in 2020, they stepped away from their senior royal duties.

In the new book, Markle allegedly treated the royal staff "horribly," as they knew Markle was "different" from all of Harry’s previous royal girlfriends.



Markle reportedly was very outspoken with her opinions.

"In the spring of 2017, more than six months before the couple were engaged, she told one of Harry’s advisers: ‘I think we both know I’m going to be one of your bosses soon,’" the book said.

However, Markle’s behavior towards royal staff comes to "no surprise," Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, suggested to Fox News Digital.



"Meghan allegedly treated staff like they were less than. Likely insecure over her position and overcompensating because she feared she wouldn’t be taken seriously within the palace," the royal expert remarked.

A source told the royal expert that Markle was "overly harsh" and got "cross with the servants," while "occasionally shouted at them." She spoke down to them and was "cold."

In "The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," it touches on how Markle is an "inspirational role model." However, behind royal closed doors, insiders said the Duchess of Sussex had a different opinion about her duties and how she was being compensated.

"Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers," Low wrote.



"According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, "I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this," Markle reportedly said during the royal tour of Australia in October 2018.

Markle reportedly wanted to bring in "her people" instead of getting help from the traditional Buckingham Palace staff.

During a royal tour from Tonga to Sydney, a source claimed that while Markle was pregnant she "screamed" at the staff. In the book, another insider warned staff members that they were "dealing with a very difficult lady," Low wrote.

Meanwhile, other shocking behaviors of the Duchess of Sussex included her clashing with staffers over accepting free gifts from commercial organizations.

Apparently, the staff attempted to explain to Markle that royal protocol doesn’t allow Markle to accept the freebies.

"Clashes centered on the free gifts that some companies would send Meghan. Deliveries were constantly arriving at Kensington Palace. ‘Clothes, jewelry, candles … It was non-stop," Low’s book cited the claim from a royal insider.

The 41-year-old "Suits" actress also reportedly fought with her personal assistant, Melissa Touabti according to the book.

Markle insisted on keeping clothes she received, however her assistant advised against it.

How Touabti handled situations "did not go down well with Meghan," Low wrote.

She resigned six months after Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Times for a response and did not immediately hear back.