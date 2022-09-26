'Harry Potter' star, the late Alan Rickman, wanted to quit franchise, journals reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professor Severus Snape, portrayed by the late Alan Rickman, is an intricate part of the "Harry Potter" legacy.

However, in revealing new diary entries meticulously kept by the actor and shared with The Guardian, the infamous Snape almost never was – as Rickman wanted out of his role as the devious dark-sided wizard.

Rickman passed away in 2016 after battling cancer.

In an excerpt dated Dec. 4, 2002, Rickman writes, "Talking to [agent] Paul Lyon-Maris about HP exit, which he thinks will happen. But here we are in the project-collision area again. Reiterating no more HP. They don’t want to hear it."

Rickman is referencing the "Harry Potter" franchise when he writes "HP."

At this point in time, Rickman would have already filmed the first two installments of the movie series adapted from the books written by J.K. Rowling.

In a contrasting entry written on Jan. 5, 2006, Rickman notes, "Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through. It’s your story.’"

In more excerpts shared with the Guardian, spanning over a decade, Rickman journals about the antics he got up to on the "Harry Potter" set, the celebrities he met along the way, and the actors he had to work with, including one bold comment about star actor Daniel Radcliffe.

"I still don’t think he’s really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce," Rickman wrote on May 2, 2003.

He was also critical of the other notable "Harry Potter" stars, writing in an entry dated July 30, 2003, "These kids need directing. They don’t know their lines and Emma [Watson]’s diction is this side of Albania at times."

Rickman, who starred in "Love Actually" with Liam Neeson, also wrote about the Hollywood elite he met.

Neeson's wife, Natasha Richardson, who Rickman worked with on the film "Blow Dry," hosted a party with Meryl Streep that he attended.

He wrote of the occasion, "Liam [Neeson] & Natasha [Richardson, his wife]. Two-hour drive upstate to their glorious house and dinner with John [Benjamin] Hickey & Jennifer [Carpenter] from The Crucible plus – oh, Meryl’s in there … as in Streep. Who turns out to be fun and gossipy. But it’s hard – who else looks like Meryl Streep? So you can’t quite lose the stare."

Another entry is Rickman's recount of being invited to singer Sting's Christmas party, where he was given "the chance to talk to Elton John & David [Furnish] about Safe [Sponsored Arts for Education, Kenyan charity] and elicit their support."

Other notable anecdotes include meeting Gwyneth Paltrow, who Rickman called "more beautiful off screen," a comment about Nicole Kidman and Tobey Maguire arriving late to something, and believing that "Liam Gallagher is a great rock singer but an absolute tosser as a person."

He also mentioned crossing paths with the current king of England, Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla, as well former President Bill Clinton.

Rickman's book, titled "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," is out Oct. 18.