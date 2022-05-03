'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dead at 16, family says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Toddlers and Tiaras" star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16, according to her family.

Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, shared a photo of Kailia on Facebook on Monday confirming her death.

"I don’t have words or any thoughts," she wrote. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Kailia's cause of death has not been released.

She got her start on "Toddlers and Tiaras," the same TLC show that launched the career of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

The TLC show ran for seven seasons and ended in 2013. The show followed families as their young children competed in beauty pageants.

Kailia continued to participate in pageants following her time on the show and had recently competed in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant in February.

"I’m going to be competing in Miss Washington teen USA in February and I am so excited!" she wrote on Instagram.

Following the pageant, Kailia shared photos of herself and captioned the post, "One word. Thankful."