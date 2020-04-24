Todd Chrisley on how his coronavirus diagnosis sparked ‘whole different perspective towards life’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Todd Chrisley said his coronavirus diagnosis has made him see the world in a different light.

The reality star was hospitalized earlier this month after testing positive for the novel illness and said in an interview with E! News that he has reevaluated his overall outlook on life while holed up with his family in quarantine and that the experience provided him “a whole different perspective on life.”

"I've come to the realization that my life needs to be more. It needs to be about more," Chrisley said alongside his daughter Savannah Chrisley.

He continued: "And I believe that we as a family, collectively, need to be doing more for those that can't. And so it's caused me to have a whole different perspective towards life."

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star explained that he told his wife Julie that while hospitalized, he consistently experienced dreams about his late father, which he believes aided in bringing him solace, adding that the dreams made him no longer fear death.

However, Savannah wouldn’t tolerate any of that kind of talk, she told the outlet.

"I was on the phone with my therapist after he said that," Savannah explained. "And I think for the first time I realized, I'm not prepared if something happens to one of my parents."

Chrisley immediately quipped to his daughter, "Ohh your trust fund will help you!"

The real estate mogul said the illness took a toll on his physical health, but he maintained that he also feels better after having kicked the bug with the help of being bed-ridden for three weeks straight.

"It was truly one of the worst sicknesses I've ever had," he said, before chanting, "This corona h-, she has got to go!"

He further lightened the mood when he joked that once the pandemic has subsided and a semblance of normality returns, “people are not gonna recognize us" due to the fact he can’t keep up with his routine facial appearance appointments because of the shutdowns.

"Literally by the time that my family leaves this house after quarantine, for the first time since this show began, people are not gonna recognize us," he said. "Botox is wearing off. Roots are showing. I mean, no one's gonna know who the hell we are!"

He also said the highlight of his days is going to McDonald’s, where he can pick up his coveted fish sandwiches.