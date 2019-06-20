'Today Show' awkwardly ignores Matt Lauer in its 25th anniversary celebration

"The Today Show" celebrated the 25th anniversary of its iconic Studio 1A on Thursday, but completely ignored its disgraced star Matt Lauer, who co-anchored the weekday morning news show for 20 of those years.

The tribute kicked off with a clip of then-NBC anchors Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel introducing their viewers to the newly-constructed studio and welcoming fans cheering in the Plaza outside.

"The crowd is really a cast member," longtime "Today Show" weatherman Al Roker said in an interview. "They come out in all kinds of weather."

A video montage highlighted some of the show's most memorable moments, including swimming pools, wedding chapels, and petting zoos being placed in the Plaza as well as the elaborate Halloween costumes the hosts wear every year. It also touted the A-list talent who performed over the years, including Bruno Mars, Cher, Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Aerosmith, and One Direction.

In a pre-taped tribute, the current "Today Show" lineup, including Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager all reflected on the show's history.

However, the tribute left many people asking, "Where in the world is Matt Lauer?"

Others took the opportunity to praise NBC for successfully editing out Lauer from its history and mocked those who were saddened by his absence.

Lauer began his tenure as the co-anchor of "The Today Show" in 1997 and was abruptly fired in late 2017 after multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by current and former NBC employees were made in the wake of the Me Too movement. Kotb was announced as his replacement and she, along with Guthrie, addressed the shocking news to their viewers at the time.

It was reported that Lauer's behavior was widely known among the top brass at NBC News and that nothing was done.

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.