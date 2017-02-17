'Today' Selects Jennifer Lawrence as 2013's Celebrity of the Year

It appears that Joan Rivers is the only person in the entire world who's grown sick of Jennifer Lawrence, because the 23-year-old actress was just selected as Celebrity of the Year by NBC's "Today."

This latest news comes just days after the Associated Press named the "American Hustle" actress their after she reportedly edged out Miley Cyrus by a single vote.

"Today" attributes Lawrence's Celebrity of the Year status to her award-winning film performances (she earned both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the start of the year), her impeccable style (have you seen her ), and, of course, her unbeatable sense of humor.

"Today" also praised Lawrence for her "wit and wisdom," citing her awards speeches, hilarious interviews, and her recent appearance on Barbara Walters' "10 Most Fascinating People of 2013" special, in which she explained why she feels the media focuses too much on weight and womens bodies. (As we reported earlier this year, she also has some choice words for people who throw around the word "fat.")

Sorry, Joan Rivers, but we're inclined to agree with "Today" on this one. Jennifer Lawrence was riding high in 2013.