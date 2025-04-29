Toby Keith's Kentucky Derby dream becomes reality a year after country star's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toby Keith's dream has come true a little more than a year after the country icon died at 62.

At the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Keith's Dream Walkin' Farms will debut its first thoroughbred horse in the derby. The country singer started his racing operation in 2001.

Keith's official Instagram account made the announcement on April 27.

"It was Toby's dream. Render Judgment is going to the Kentucky Derby," the post read.

"He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch."

Included was a set of photos of Render Judgment in action.

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, Render Judgment placed 21st on April 26, one spot short of an automatic placement in the Kentucky Derby.

However, horse Tappan Street had to drop out of the Run for Roses and Render Judgment was bumped up.

On Friday, Keith's horse trainer, Kenny McPeek, was a guest on "Fox & Friends First" and spoke about Keith's love for horse racing.

"Well some say Toby loved thoroughbred horse racing more than he did music, which is really saying a lot, right?" he said.

McPeek first met Keith at the races over 20 years ago in Louisiana. "He was always a lot of fun, and he's sorely missed in the horse racing industry," he said.

In 2019, Keith told the Kentucky Derby Connections that the Kentucky Derby is the race "you want to win."

"Yeah, that’s the one that everybody wants to hang on their wall, saying, 'I won the Kentucky Derby.' But God, it's hard to get there … [the] horse racing business is (frustrating but) dream more. Everything's rolling the dice. The next one is, too. And it’s exciting. You got to live on the edge a little bit," he concluded.

Keith operated Dream Walkin’ Farms for more than three decades, and now his family has taken over the 330-acre facility in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, according to the press release.

On Feb. 5, 2024, Keith's family announced his death in a statement posted to his website and social media accounts.

"Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the statement read.

Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer .

The Oklahoma-based country music star was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy." His breakout hit was played 3 million times on radio stations and became the most-played country song of the 1990s.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "As Good As I Once Was," "My List" and "Beer for My Horses," a duet with Willie Nelson.

His 2002 song, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," showcased his patriotism after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Keith, however, didn't just use the idea of American patriotism in his songs. He gave his support to the American military, going on 11 USO tours to visit and play for troops serving overseas. He also wrote about his support for the men and women in America's military with his 2003 hit, "American Soldier."

Keith helped raise millions for charity over his career, including building a home in Oklahoma City for kids and their families battling cancer.

The singer also played at events for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the latter giving him a National Medal of the Arts in 2021.

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia, three children and four grandchildren.