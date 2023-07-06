Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Toby Keith pushes through stomach cancer battle to perform again

'As Good As I Once Was' singer, 61, revealed cancer diagnosis in June 2022

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Toby Keith talks rise to fame, patriotism and partying Video

Toby Keith talks rise to fame, patriotism and partying

Power Player of the Week: Country music superstar Toby Keith on handling controversy and critics while staying true to the red, white and blue.

Toby Keith made his big return to the stage after he revealed he was battling stomach cancer last summer. 

The country music star performed over the Fourth of July weekend in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma. Hundreds showed up to watch the "As Good As I Once Was" singer at his pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday. 

Norman resident Joanna Hall, who attended Friday’s show, told The Associated Press that Keith, 61, put on a great performance and was "very thankful for everybody who showed up."

TOBY KEITH IS 'FEELING GOOD' AMID STOMACH CANCER BATTLE AND HOPING TO 'BE ON THE ROAD AGAIN SOON'

toby keith

Toby Keith made his big return to the stage after he revealed he was battling stomach cancer last summer. (Getty Images)

"He seemed a little taken aback that that many people were there," Hall said. "He was like, ‘This was supposed to be a secret... This was a bigger secret than what I intended.'"

Keith’s publicist confirmed to the media outlet that Keith and his Easy Money Band played for about two and a half hours on both nights.

Last month, Keith's representatives told Fox News Digital that he was "feeling good" and they "are anticipating Toby will be on the road again soon" after more than a year hiatus from the stage.

Toby Keith rocks cowboy hat and leather jacket on stage

Toby Keith performed "secret" pop-up concerts over Fourth of July weekend, marking his return to the stage since his cancer announcement. (Jason Kempin)

"All of this is good news," his reps added.

The "Should've Been A Cowboy" singer revealed a stomach cancer diagnosis nearly one year ago after secretly battling the disease for six months.

TOBY KEITH REVEALS STOMACH CANCER DIAGNOSIS; RECEIVING ‘CHEMO, RADIATION AND SURGERY’

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he wrote in June 2022. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He added, "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith, who turns 62 this weekend, told The Oklahoman last month that he was continuing with chemotherapy, that his tumor had shrunk by a third and that his blood tests have looked good.

Toby Keith gives a thumbs up on stage during concert

Toby Keith, 61, revealed his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

TOBY KEITH TALKS NEW SONG ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA’ FOR 4TH OF JULY

The country musician additionally said he is optimistic about his health and noted that "basically, everything is in a real positive trend."

"You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare," he pointed out. 

Toby Keith has been battling stomach cancer for six months

Toby Keith has been a popular country music singer for several years. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

At the time, Keith said he had the schedule and stamina to perform again, too.

"I've got more wind," he told the outlet.

Toby Keith gives a salute

 Musician Toby Keith accepts USO award onstage during ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute To The Troops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2014 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)

"All I got to do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

