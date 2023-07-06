Toby Keith pushes through stomach cancer battle to perform again

Toby Keith made his big return to the stage after he revealed he was battling stomach cancer last summer.

The country music star performed over the Fourth of July weekend in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma. Hundreds showed up to watch the "As Good As I Once Was" singer at his pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday.

Norman resident Joanna Hall, who attended Friday’s show, told The Associated Press that Keith, 61, put on a great performance and was "very thankful for everybody who showed up."

"He seemed a little taken aback that that many people were there," Hall said. "He was like, ‘This was supposed to be a secret... This was a bigger secret than what I intended.'"

Keith’s publicist confirmed to the media outlet that Keith and his Easy Money Band played for about two and a half hours on both nights.

Last month, Keith's representatives told Fox News Digital that he was "feeling good" and they "are anticipating Toby will be on the road again soon" after more than a year hiatus from the stage.

"All of this is good news," his reps added.

The "Should've Been A Cowboy" singer revealed a stomach cancer diagnosis nearly one year ago after secretly battling the disease for six months.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he wrote in June 2022. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He added, "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith, who turns 62 this weekend, told The Oklahoman last month that he was continuing with chemotherapy, that his tumor had shrunk by a third and that his blood tests have looked good.

The country musician additionally said he is optimistic about his health and noted that "basically, everything is in a real positive trend."

"You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare," he pointed out.

At the time, Keith said he had the schedule and stamina to perform again, too.

"I've got more wind," he told the outlet.

"All I got to do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work."

