Viewers call for all Duggar-related content to be pulled from TLC after Josh Duggar child porn charges

TLC viewers have created and signed a Change.org petition to try and get all Duggar content -- such as "Counting On" -- canceled and pulled from the channel and its streaming services after Josh Duggar, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on April 29.

As of Thursday, almost 7,000 people have signed the online petition.

"The Duggar family should no longer have a platform," the petition reads. "This family should no longer be allowed to collect money from streaming services and television series. Enough is enough. Too many people have been harmed."

TLC did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Many fans also started using the hashtag #BoycottTLC on Twitter to air their grievances.

"The fact that @tlc is keeping @duggarfam on the air after Josh Duggar was charged with possessing 200 photos of CP is just HORRIFYING. #boycottTLC," one person wrote.

"Sick sick sick!!! Child molester! Abuse! Disgust! WTH is wrong with you! @tlc this is what you are promoting!" said another.

"How can you promote abuse and molestation? What kind of network is this?? #boycotttlc," questioned someone else.

On Thursday, Duggar was released from the Washington County Detention Center.

Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock ordered Duggar to be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian during his release and prohibited Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices pending his July 6 trial on the child pornography charges.

Duggar was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday, a day after U.S. Marshals arrested him. He pleaded not guilty.

The TV personality previously starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. A spinoff series titled "Counting On" – sans Duggar -- followed in 2015.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Federal prosecutors cited Duggar's admitted molestation as a sign that he was a danger to the community.

"He has shown the court he has a history dating back 20 years that shows a sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall said.

Comstock said that, during his release, Duggar could have contact with his children only with his wife present. But the judge said Duggar could not be around any other minors, including other family members.

