Josh Duggar had porn detection software on his computer that sent reports to wife Anna: officials

Federal investigators said they discovered a software program on Josh Duggar's computer that monitored internet usage and reported it to his wife, Anna.

The findings were detailed during the disgraced TLC's star hearing on Wednesday where Arkansas Judge Christy Comstock ruled Duggar was granted bail and will not have to sit in a jail cell until his trial in his federal child pornography case.

During the four-hour hearing, federal agent Gerald Faulkner said a monitoring program that sent reports to Duggar’s wife about his activity had been installed on the computer, but the images and videos were downloaded after the software had been installed that allowed him to download them without being monitored.

Faulkner also said that multiple child pornography files were found on the computer and that more than 200 images had been found on the computer that had been deleted.

He said the images downloaded were among the "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

According to People, the program used is called Covenant Eyes. Per the software company's website, the program is an "accountability software" that is a "safe, secure, and proven effective at helping members overcome porn addiction."

Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock ordered Duggar, 33, confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian during his release and prohibited Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices pending his July 6 trial on the child pornography charges.

Duggar was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday, a day after U.S. Marshals arrested him. He has pleaded not guilty.

"I have full confidence in the United States Marshal Service to find you if you decide not to comply with these conditions of release, so don’t make me regret this decision," Comstock said after a four-hour hearing conducted over Zoom.

"You won’t, your honor, thank you very much," responded Duggar.

The judge also spoke to Duggar's tech-savviness which she considered in her ruling.

"With respect to technology, I have explored monitoring software, but frankly, the sophistication of the evidence that I have heard here today concerns me that we don't have enough technology to ensure your compliance. At least we don't have the right kind," said the judge. "Therefore, you are not to possess access, utilize any Internet-capable device, including computers, tablets, iPads, smartphones, gaming systems, smart TVs you are specifically ordered not to ask or obtain the passwords for."

If any conditions are violated an additional prison sentence of up to 10 years may be imposed.

Duggar starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.