Jinger Vuolo recalls brother Josh Duggar's past molestation scandal going public: 'A bomb had exploded'

It's been nearly six years since former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar's molestation scandal was publicly exposed, and his younger sister Jinger Vuolo is now recalling the torment it brought her family.

Jinger, 27, who relocated to Los Angeles from her family's Arkansas compound a few years ago, released a book with her husband Jeremy Vuolo on Tuesday titled "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God."

In it, the "Counting On" star recalls the emotions she felt when Josh's sexual molestation of five minors made national headlines. She described it as if "a bomb had exploded" within their family, People reports.

Jinger and Josh's sisters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, later came forward in a televised interview as two of Josh's victims. The molestation occurred in the early 2000s, years before the scandal came became public knowledge.

Jinger pens a recollection of what her father, Jim Bob Duggar, told the family back in 2015.

"Earlier that day, Dad had gathered my siblings and me to tell us that the worst trial in our family history, a trial we had long since dealt with and made our peace with, was now public knowledge," Jinger writes via the outlet.

The report notes that Jinger refers to Josh in the book as "one of my siblings" who "made some sinful choices." She called it "awful" but insisted the family dealt with it privately at the time.

"Intimate details about our lives were splashed across a magazine page and all over the Internet for anyone and everyone to read," she reportedly writes. "I felt shell-shocked, as if a bomb had exploded."

Jinger said she felt as though she were "living in a nightmare that I wished with all my heart wasn't real."

She tells her readers that the family "took the necessary steps to move toward healing."

Josh's scandal led to the cancellation of the family's former hit TLC series " 19 Kids and Counting . " He is currently married to Anna Duggar. She recently announced she is pregnant with their seventh child.

Just last week, Josh was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty in a virtual court hearing held over Zoom on Friday.

When charges were brought against Josh, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said that if the reality star were to be released on bond prior to his July trial, he would have to be in a residence where there’s no minor in the home.

Josh is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon. Reps for Jinger, Josh and the Duggar family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.