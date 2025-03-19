Expand / Collapse search
Tina Fey judges rich Hollywood stars with 'side hustles,' claims she hates money

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum appeared on a recent episode of the 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' podcast

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Tina Fey has no space for well-off people looking for their next paycheck. 

During an episode of the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, the "Saturday Night Live" alum explained why she's not a fan of "rich people" looking for extra income. 

During the episode, Poehler congratulated her close friend for having "the best hair in the business," and played around with the idea of using it as a side hustle to bring in more money. 

LILY ALLEN SAYS SHE EARNS MORE MONEY SELLING FOOT PHOTOS THAN STREAMS OF HER MUSIC

Tina Fey

Tina Fey slammed celebrities who have side hustles. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"But you have incredible hair," Poehler said. "I feel like you should have a hair campaign and also, I always, I'm pushing you to have a glasses line. Why do you not have a [glasses line]?"

Fey began to explain why she doesn't have her own line of eyewear, and Poehler cut her off by asking, "You hate money?"

"I do kind of hate money," Fey admitted.. "As we know, [I'm] terrible with money… I don't waste money, but I don't get excited about money."

Fey said she just needs "enough money to live" and feel "safe."

Tina Fey

The "Saturday Night Live" alum said she's "terrible with money." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

"I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle," she said. "If you already have like $200 million and you're like also…" 

"But Tina, this is where you have to learn from Gen Z," Poehler said. "They don't judge it."

"I judge it," Fey said. 

Recently, many celebrities have been open about their various side hustles that have nothing to do with their actual profession in Hollywood. 

lily allen smiling slightly

British singer Lily Allen revealed she makes more money from selling photos of her feet than from music streams on Spotify.  (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

In October, Lily Allen revealed she earns more income from posting photos of her feet on OnlyFans than she does from streams of her music on Spotify.

In June, the 39-year-old singer launched an account on the subscription-based platform that only featured images of her feet. The "Smile" hitmaker revealed her side hustle is more profitable than the royalties she receives as an artist on the streaming service.

"imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet," Allen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "don’t hate the player, hate the game."

