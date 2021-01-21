Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard reflect on their 'surreal' inauguration performance

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard performed their new song "Undivided" during the primetime concert special "Celebrating America" in honor of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The country stars said they hope the song will be in keeping with the theme of the 46th President of the United States inauguration theme, "America United."

Hubbard and McGraw reflected on the "surreal" experience Thursday morning while making an appearance on the "TODAY" show.

Hubbard,33, said the song "felt like a gift from God... lyrically, melody, everything that came to me that day just felt like, 'Hh, this is too easy. I didn't write this song. I feel like it was given to me as a gift."

BIDEN-HARRIS INAUGURATION: 5 KEY MOMENTS

He wrote it while under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I immediately sent it over to Tim," Hubbard explained. "From then on, it's just been one miracle after the next I mean, it's so surreal. The opportunity we had last night, you know, even the opportunity to get to sing with Tim, I mean, for me was a huge honor. And just to watch this song come to life has been so surreal. It's been amazing."

McGraw said the song hit him "right in the heart."

"It's easy to sort of go down a dark path sometimes and what [the song] did for me is it made me look in the mirror and sort of check myself," he said.

CELEBRITIES PERFORMING AND ATTENDING THE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

McGraw added how the lyrics made him reflect on "what inspires me to make music, what inspires me to be involved in my community and then teach my girls certain things. The song really made me check myself."

The 53-year-old said performing in Nashville, Tenn. was extra special.

"We had tornadoes back early in the spring that really did a lot of damage to the city and of course, COVID that everybody's going through. And then we had the explosion and the bombing in downtown Nashville right at Christmas. So this community is strong and tough and we think it's a vibrant, beautiful, just wonderful community of great people," he mused.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hubbard added, "The song is it's bigger than us. And with every opportunity that comes our way, it's just a reminder that, hey, this song is bigger than us, anything's possible. We're just honored to be able to share such a positive message to the world on such a large platform."