Tim Allen says he 'liked' that President Trump 'pissed people off'

Tim Allen makes a living making people laugh but one person who's apparently made the funnyman chuckle himself is former President Donald Trump.

The "Last Man Standing" star appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast this week where he was asked about whether he views himself as an "old school conservative" as opposed to a "right-wing wack job."

Allen revealed he's always been a "fiscal, conservative person with money," while sharing his disgust with the American tax system.

"Once I started making money I had this silent partner that just took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it and that was the taxes," Allen said. "I've never liked taxes...That's it, I don't like it. I work pretty hard for this stuff and I accomplished a lot and I was handicapped by my own errors. It's all my fault, I get that. But I had this silent partner. I never liked taxes."

Allen confirmed the "silent partner" he was referring to is the "government."

The former "Home Improvement" actor also touched on why he's never been a celebrity who openly discuss politics. He claims it's because he hasn't joined into the "'we' culture."

"I literally don't preach anything," he said. "I'm not telling anybody else how to live. Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything, [I] didn't join into the lynching crowd."

Allen did note that he's friends with the Clintons, but was opposed to Hillary Clinton's run for president.

"Bill Clinton has been a very genuinely nice guy to me. When he was president, I sent them Christmas stuff from Disney. I sent all the movies we did. I sent it to Bush too and I sent it to the Obamas. I just didn't think Hillary should have been president. In the end you go the other direction. I said, 'It's nothing personal about it. If you don't like it then wait til the next election.'"

Elsewhere in the hour-long interview, Allen dished on his own behavior on set in character. He said his wife, and even his management team, have called him out for swearing too much.

"Sometimes I'm in that mood. I'm not doing it to piss anybody off. I don't know what it is with me and language sometimes. I say on stage it's lazy. There's probably a better word," Allen said. "I'm kind of mean onstage, which I love. One of my favorite bits is about kids...The fact that I make jokes of kids and truly the kids in my neighborhood sense this and they're like cats. The more they know I don't like them, the more they hang around me."

Allen added: "I would never hurt a child or do anything inappropriate but I like being the smarta-- and getting right in their face and go, 'Are you looking at me? Stop looking at me.'"

Allen, who has been sober for over two decades, also discussed his past drug issues.

"Really I was Eddie Haskell [from 'Leave it to Beaver']: 'Yes, Mrs. Cleaver. No, Mrs. Cleaver,'" said Allen. "I knew exactly what adults wanted — make your bed, be polite, use a napkin — and then I'd go steal everything in the house."

His bad behavior came to a head in 1978 when he was arrested at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan while carrying over a pound of cocaine.

He'd later plead guilty to drug trafficking charges and, at 23, spent two years and four months in federal prison.

"We were a bunch of college kids — a bunch of the kids who overdid it," the "Home Improvement" alum said, noting that "two of us took [the punishment] for about 20 guys."

