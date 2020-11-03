Hillary Clinton retweets her own message from the day after Election Day 2016

Hillary Clinton resurfaced some of her own tweets this Election Day – messages she originally shared the morning after her 2016 presidential loss to Donald Trump.

In one, the former secretary of state and failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote, “Do not lose heart… (Vote.)”

The new caption came on a smiling photo of herself that she tweeted on Nov. 9, 2016, after losing to President Trump, then the Republican candidate for president.

“Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart,” she wrote in 2016.

And she pinned another Nov. 9, 2016, message to the top of her Twitter feed:

The moves come just days after the four-year anniversary of another Clinton tweet, in which she wrote “Happy birthday to this future president” along with a photo of herself as a child shortly before her 2016 loss.

This year on her birthday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made a jab at the former secretary of state – describing the recent Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a “wonderful birthday present for Hillary Clinton.”

Clinton has been supportive of President Trump’s 2020 Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, at fundraisers, in interviews and on Twitter. But she’s been notably absent from the campaign trail, even as former President Barack Obama made a number of appearances.

The former first lady announced last week that she would serve as one of New York’s 29 electors to the Electoral College if Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris win the state.

Biden told supporters in Wisconsin on Friday that he learned from Clinton’s 2016 mistakes, especially in the Midwest, which saw states like Wisconsin and Michigan swinging toward Trump.

Critics on the Democratic side accused her of overconfidence in those states, where she spent little time campaigning.

“I’ve been here a lot,” Biden noted – speaking to an audience of about two dozen supporters during his third campaign appearance there.

President Trump held a massive Wisconsin rally Monday night, hours before Election Day, in a last-minute campaign blitz.

He told supporters in Kenosha, Wis., that Democrats were “waging war on our police,” and predicted that “Biden’s far-left supporters are threatening to loot and rob tomorrow if they don’t get their way.”

“You know I hate to see where they put boards up on a window,” Trump said, referring to business owners in cities from across the country who were preparing for possible unrest after the polls close. “You notice I hate to say it but it’s true: These are Democrat-run cities and states.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.