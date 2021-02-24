'Last Man Standing' has Tim Allen's character clashing with his on-screen wife Nancy Travis

Tim Allen's character Mike Baxter and his on-screen wife in "Last Man Standing" are at odds with each other.

In a Fox News exclusive clip, Vanessa (played by Nancy Travis) wants to get away on her dream vacation to Peru but Mike isn't convinced.

He's worried about the financial future of his store Outdoor Man as the pandemic has taken its toll on small businesses everywhere.

Meanwhile, Vanessa reminds Mike that during lockdown they talked about all the things they wanted to do as a couple when it was safe again.

Travis, 59, previously told Fox News that filming the show's final season was emotionally draining.

"I feel like because we show up to work going ahhhhh ("crying") I can't..." she joked.

She added that fans can look forward to more of the same from the FOX series. "Just the everyday things that you ponder and wonder about.... the girls are grown now and they come in and out of our lives and we have grandchildren," she said of the plot.

"Last Man Standing" is currently in its ninth and final season.

The comedy series began its run in 2011 on ABC before the network canceled the show. FOX revived the sitcom, giving it a 7th, 8th and 9th season.

"Last Man Standing" airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm EST on FOX.