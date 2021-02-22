Tim Allen, Richard Karn on reuniting decades after 'Home Improvement': 'Doesn't feel like 30 years'

For Tim Allen and Richard Karn, working together is a natural thing.

The two co-starred in the popular sitcom "Home Improvement" from 1991-1999.

Now, three decades after the comedy first premiered, the two are reteaming for a new show, "Assembly Required," where they tap into their DIY roots to host a reality competition series that sees contestants rebuild everyday household items.

Although the final episode of "Home Improvement" aired nearly 22 years ago, Allen, 67, and Karn, 65, have remained close.

"All of us are real close," Allen told Entertainment Tonight. "I still see Richard way too much, boy, way too much."

Said Karn: "It just doesn't feel like 30 years."

The pairing of the two stars is a clever one for the new competition show, as "Home Improvement" saw them play co-hosts of a DIY-themed television show called "Tool Time."

Bringing them back together was a no-brainer, according to Allen.

"I wanted to have Richard a part of this because it seemed like a reality extension of what 'Tool Time' really was, where I add more power to it, I break something, he'd be the reality side of it, and it was a good fit," Allen shared.

He added that the chemistry between them on "Assembly required" is "just like [our characters] Al Borland and Tim Taylor."

"This [show] is improv for 12 hours a day and I'm out of my mind," said Allen.

"Well, it's improv with editing," added Karn. "Because more than half of the stuff we can't even use. I don't think America is ready for that."

The original show's last impact on fans is part of what "Assembly Required" so much fun.

"I think it resonates with the parents that grew up with it and are now able to show their kids something that they can all sit together and watch," Karn said.

