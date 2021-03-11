TikTok megastar Montana Tucker talks 'authenticity' in a social media-driven world

Montana Tucker might only be 28-years-old but she already knows what type of role model she wants to be.

The social media influencer, who has over 10 million followers across various platforms, told Fox News that she believes "if you exude positivity and you exude authenticity, I think it comes back to you."

"I feel like social media creators or influencers have such a bad rap because there are so many of them that aren't using their platform for good," the singer/actress/dancer said.

Tucker acknowledged that she has a younger following who "look up" to her.

"I try as much as I can to respond to DMs and comments and I've done a lot of anti-bullying videos because I was really bullied in middle school and high school. I can't imagine what it's like being a kid now with social media," she empathized.

Tucker, who has already worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Flo Rida, and Ciara, admitted that even she gets down some days.

"There are days where I get really down on myself or, you know, just like everyone else, I go through boy problems and friendship problems. My parents got divorced when I was 17 so I deal with all these life experiences that everyone else deals with too," she described.

"But creating is my outlet. So I love to dance and sing and make these videos because that's my way of expressing myself."

Tucker explained that posting videos about a vulnerable time such as a day when she's struggling with body image is just as important as a new dance video.

"I go through that a lot when posting photos or posting videos and I look at myself and I'm like, 'Do I look okay here? I'm not feeling thin enough today or I have acne on my face today.' So I go through all these things and I try to portray that in my content that it's okay to deal with that stuff because we're all dealing with it, but that we're all so beautiful and unique in our own ways," she added.

Someone who inspired her endlessly is her grandmother, who has been battling Alzheimer's for over 12 years.

"She's one of the most important people in my life and always has been such a huge inspiration and role model," Tucker gushed.

"She's also a Holocaust survivor. So she has just survived and learned so much in her lifetime. And I think that's maybe where I get some of my work ethic from because she's always told my mom and myself to never give up no matter what," Tucker recalled.

The Florida-native recently announced her plans to create a music and dance program with Miami Jewish Health that will incorporate movement and brain chemistry to boost the wellbeing of those with cognitive impairment.

It will be rolled out across the globe, and the goal is to help millions diagnosed with Alzheimer’s stimulate different parts of their brains, stay active, boost wellbeing, and bring some joy into their days.

"I think Alzheimer's is such a terrible disease that a lot of people look over a lot of times because it's not physical... you can't really see it. But obviously, we all can never know what's going on in someone's head. I think it's one of the hardest diseases to go through as a grandchild," Tucker said.

In terms of what Tucker wants to accomplish next, her goal is to perform at the Super Bowl and she's getting one step closer every day.

First up, she as a new song out with YouTube star and singer Todrick Hall.

"He is an absolutely incredible artist and very big in the LGBTQ community. So we have a song coming out that's called 'Be Myself' and it's about everyone just staying true to themselves," she said.

Tucker added how the song is about finding your own power and living an authentic life, which is Tucker's hope for all her fans.