'Tiger King' star John Finlay opens up about struggle with drug addiction

Since the Netflix docu-series "Tiger King" went viral, some of its stars have been thrust into the spotlight, including John Finlay, who was briefly married to Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

In the show, Finlay opened up about his addiction to meth and how he felt lost for several years. But now Finlay is clean and sober.

“The [Netflix documentary] made me look like a drugged-out hillbilly,” he told People magazine. “But at the time I did that, I was five years clean. I am now six years clean.”

Finlay and Maldonado-Passage married in 2014 in a very untraditional three-way union with another man, Travis Maldonado. They all lived together at Exotic's big cat zoo in Wynnewood, Okla.

Finlay left the relationship and the zoo behind and is now engaged to a woman. And he wants to start a new career as a motivational speaker who helps others overcome drug addiction.

“I want to work with the youth about drugs and abuse,” he revealed. “It’s time for me to take a negative and turn it into a positive.

“I used to have a lot of pent up negative thoughts and bad aura about myself. I just quit thinking about the past and the negative stuff that’s happened to me,” Finlay added.

He hopes his story can be a lesson for others.

“It’s time to really think about the kids and my future and stuff and use this thing for something good not just to be, ‘Hey, I have a personal gain now. It’s all about me,’" Finlay explained. “It’s not all about me. It’s about other people too.”

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" is available on Netflix.