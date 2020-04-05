'Tiger King' star John Finlay reveals who he wants to play him in adaptation of life story

John Finlay, who appeared in "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix, has some ideas as to what actors should play him in an adaptation of his life.

Finley recently opened up to People magazine about possible casting for an on-screen retelling of his life story, revealing that he has a few Hollywood heavyweights in mind.

The first actor that Finley mentioned was "21 Jump Street" star Channing Tatum.

“He’s always had a special place in my heart. He did a shout-out to my distant cousin; she died of stage-four brain cancer," Finlay explained. "When he did his shout-out, he did it because it was on her bucket list.”

Finlay said Tatum, 39, sent his cousin a personalized video, offering her a digital smooch before she died at the age of 18.

“He has a special place in my heart because of that,” added Finlay. “But he’s [also] a really good actor, and a lot of people are putting names out there with him in it.”

Finlay has a backup plan as well if things don't work with Tatum: Shia LaBeouf.

“He would probably be a good choice because with a beard he can look like me, and he can relate to me,” said Finlay.

Finlay is the ex-husband of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, otherwise known as Joe Exotic, but eventually revealed that he is straight. Finlay is now married.

"Tiger King" chronicles the rivalry between Maldonado-Passage and fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

A miniseries adaptation of the story has been ordered with "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon attached to play Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage has revealed that he wants Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him, while Robert Moor, host of the "Joe Exotic: Tiger King" podcast has said that Sam Rockwell's name has been thrown in the ring for the role, while Moore would like to see Margot Robbie star in the series.