'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe sued by state of Oklahoma for at least $50G in delinquent taxes

"Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe has been sued by the state of Oklahoma for allegedly failing to pay at least $50,000 in taxes.

According to court records obtained by Fox News, the Oklahoma Tax Commission has accused the Netflix star and owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park of owing at least $50,000 in delinquent taxes.

As viewers of the "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" series know, Lowe has been running the big cat park since assuming ownership from Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

The court documents state that Lowe is being sued both personally and professionally because he "continues to have direct control, supervision, and responsibility" of filing tax returns and making payments for the park.

The state agency claims that Lowe is "responsible for withholding, collecting and remitting taxes" owed by the now-famous zoo.

Furthermore, the agency is requesting an order to restrain the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from operating for failing to file and pay tax reports as well as "operating without a valid sales tax permit."

A rep for Lowe did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The lawsuit comes at a time of transition for Lowe, considering a federal judge recently granted animal rights activist Carole Baskin full control of the property.

The ruling was a result of one of several contentious debates between Baskin and Maldonado-Passage, who committed fraud in 2011 when he transferred the properties to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News earlier this month, Lowe said he and his wife, Lauren Lowe, had been preparing for the judge's ruling for the last two years. The couple already has another big cat zoo in the works in Thackerville, Okla.

"We fully prepared for this," Lowe told us. "We've been scrounging and saving and bringing in investors for almost two years for the day we were going to be forced off this land."

Lowe was given 120 days for him and his animals to leave the property.

"We're relocating approximately 200 cats and 200 other species -- camels, zebras, monkeys, wolves, bears, emus," he said. "It'll be a full-blown zoo. I'm stoked about getting down there."