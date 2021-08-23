Thylane Blondeau, ‘the most beautiful girl in the world,’ rocks a bikini while enjoying a getaway with beau

Thylane Blondeau, once dubbed the "most beautiful girl in the world," proudly showed off her famous features during a beach getaway.

The model was photographed over the weekend on vacation in Saint-Tropez with her boyfriend Ben Attal.

The daughter of former French football player Patrick Blondeau and TV presenter Veronika Loubry made heads turn with her effortless look. The 20-year-old rocked a steel blue high-waisted bikini that she paired with a loose top knot and black shades.

Blondeau was spotted frolicking in the clear waters. Her beau playfully patted her backside before the couple shared a sweet embrace.

GEORGE, AMAL CLOONEY ENJOY BOAT OUTING WITH TWINS IN ITALY AFTER SHUTTING DOWN PREGNANCY SPECULATION

Blondeau was just four years old when she walked for French couture designer Jean Paul Gaultier. At age 6, she appeared in a now-iconic photo that earned her the accolade of "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" by the press.

Then at age 10, she starred in the Vogue Paris supplement, Vogue Enfants, Glamour magazine UK reported. The image stirred controversy for depicting the child posing in a gold dress while wearing high heels and makeup.

According to the outlet, her mother Loubry went on to say: "I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photo shoot. But let me be precise – the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3 million!"

At age 13, Blondeau took on acting, appearing in "Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Blondeau successfully transitioned as a child model in the fashion world. In Feb. 2017, she made her adult runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. She was invited for the couture designer to participate in the Sept. 2017 show. Blondeau also became the brand ambassador for L’Oreal and the face of a perfume by French designer Lolita Lempicka.

In 2018, her looks earned her a new title – that of "Most Beautiful Face." The ranking was done by independentcritics.com, specifically by professional film critic TC Chandler. Other names on the list included Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot and Lupita Nyong’o, among others.

Today, she is the founder of No Smile, a clothing brand handmade in Paris.

Blondeau previously told Frivolette she isn’t fazed by her growing fame over the years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, this does not affect me in any way," she told the outlet. "I’m still young, I’m pleased. And I try to do anything for the ‘Thylaners’ (her fan base). I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages."

When asked whom she would call "the most beautiful girl on Earth," Blondeau responded, "Not exactly myself!"

