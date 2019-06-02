British actor Michael Sleggs reveals he's dying of terminal cancer at 33

"This Country" star Michael Sleggs has revealed he is dying of cancer and will spend his final days at home with his family.

In an emotional Facebook post, the 33-year-old actor shared the devastating news that he doesn't have long left to live.

He has suffered health struggles in the past, having been diagnosed with cancer and heart failure.

Michael is best known for playing Slugs — who in a tragic twist also suffers from cancer — in the BBC3 comedy created by Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper.

Writing on a public fan page for "This Country," he said: "Hi friends, as a lot of you are probably aware I've spent a lot of time in and out of hospital over the past few months.

"This last time it was decided I was reaching the end of options so they've sent me home on palliative care to live out the remainder of my days at home.

"No specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid.

"I've been sleeping a lot and narrowly dodged a coma by accidentally overdosing on morphine the other day.

"Anyway as you can imagine this isn't the ideal way I wished things to go and my family are dealing with a lot of grief.

"Just wanted to say I love everyone reading this status so much, you have all been such amazing, kind, caring people who have all touched my life in so many unique and incredible ways.

"Sorry if this status is too schmaltzy but not everyone has the chance to say goodbye so indulge me lol."

He added: "Regardless of a few medical issues, I have been blessed with the best life and the best friends and aside from not following God more diligently earlier in life I don't have any regrets."

"This Country" was Sleggs' first job as an actor and he went on to star in seven episodes.

Creators Charlie and Daisy based the character on Michael — but he had no idea.

Speaking to Cotswolds Life in 2017, Charlie said: "He didn’t realize the character was anything to do with him.

"He went up to Daisy during filming and goes, 'I know who the character is based on.'

"And Daisy’s like, 'Yeah I’m sorry mate, I hope you’re all right with that." And he said, "It’s Paul Fisher isn’t it?'"

Michael recently signed a book deal with Austin Macaulay Publishers to publish "Memoirs of a 90s School Boy."

He described it as a "comedy/biography about my time at primary school and the different people I met there."

This article originally appeared on The Sun.