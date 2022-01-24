Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Thierry Mugler, French fashion designer known for dressing Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, dead at 73

Celebrities like Bella Hadid mourned the loss of Thierry Mugler following his death

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73.

He died Sunday, his official Instagram account said. "May his soul Rest In Peace," it said in a post that was all black with no image. It did not give a cause of death.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist. The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

MEAT LOAF HONORED BY RANDY TRAVIS FOLLOWING HIS DEATH: 'HEAVEN REJOICES AND EARTH WEEPS'

Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died at age 73.

Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died at age 73. (Richard Bord/WireImage)

His designs weren’t shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes. Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy. Bella Hadid, an American model, said "Nonononono," followed by an image of a sad face, while American actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.

CHER, OTHERS PAY TRIBUTE TO LATE ROCKER

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the presentation of his 1998-99 fall-winter ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on March 15, 1998. The designer died at age 73 in January.

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the presentation of his 1998-99 fall-winter ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on March 15, 1998. The designer died at age 73 in January. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler died at age 73.

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler died at age 73. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

"I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday," Mugler told Interview Magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.

Trending