‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge on reprising her role and being a 'sex icon’

After playing fun and sexy roles in popular comedies such as "American Pie" and "Legally Blonde," Jennifer Coolidge continues to shine on season two of "The White Lotus."

The 61-year-old actress embraced her role as a "sex icon" during "The White Lotus" red carpet premiere, as she dished on which iconic roles she’s recognized for most often.

"Men, boys – "American Pie. Girls – "Legally Blonde," Coolidge told Fox News Digital at "The White Lotus" premiere.

"But I have a whole new crowd. I got "White Lotus" fans now – woohoo!" she added with excitement.

Coolidge reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid in season two, and she is newly married in the series. She goes on an adventure with her new husband and assistant, as the group travels to Sicily.

"The White Lotus" isn’t the only hit show the actress has been recognized for recently.

Coolidge also stars in the horror Netflix series "The Watcher."

When Fox News Digital asked her how it feels to be on two hit shows, she responded with "Wow."

"I could have never predicted that in a million years … what are the odds of that … the way my life has gone… But I do have to say this – I love surprises when they're good," Coolidge remarked.

Meanwhile, "The White Lotus" cast and crew highly praised their co-star and expressed she was a pleasure to work with.

"She’s extraordinary … she's an icon, she's an alchemist, she just throws little bits of gold dust on me … I'm not worthy of her," said Jon Gries, who plays Greg Hunt, Coolidge’s husband in the series.

"You want to hang out with her, you want to act with her, you just want to be with her. I ain't kidding," F. Murray Abraham told Fox News Digital.

Abraham plays Bert Di Grasso in "The White Lotus" season 2 – an elderly man traveling with his son, Dominic, played by "The Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli.

"Michael and I have become almost like brothers. He and I have become already instantly very close. We both live in New York, and we've already gone out to dinner several times," Abraham told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital asked the cast and crew what fans can expect from "The White Lotus" season 2.

"You're going to expect to have a great ride. You can expect to be in for a lot of surprises. It's kind of sexy. It's funny. It's a little dangerous, a little dark and absolutely beautiful," Abraham noted.

"The White Lotus" season 2 premieres October 30 on HBO Max.