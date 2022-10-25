Jennifer Coolidge says men DM her with pics of anything 'besides their face'

Actress Jennifer Coolidge revealed that many men send her messages on social media; photos, to be specific.

The "White Lotus" star appeared on "Andy Cohen Live" on Monday. When host Andy Cohen asked her what kinds of photos, the actress got candid.

"Yeah, I guess I do get some DMs and stuff and, you know, a lot of photos of body parts and stuff," she quipped. "All sorts of things, you know, besides their face. Yeah. You know what I mean? I don't get a lot of the face, a lot of the other things."

Cohen also asked Coolidge about what she looks for in a potential romantic partner.

"I like a guy who doesn't ever look at, look at his reflection," she said. "A guy that has no idea they're attractive. There are some, there's a couple in the world. I've had a lot of actor boyfriends. I need a guy that's obsessed with animals and a guy that has a job. It would be great."

"The Watcher" star recently opened up about being considered a sex icon at the red carpet premiere of "The White Lotus." The 61-year-old actress dished on which iconic roles she’s recognized for most often.

"Men, boys – "American Pie. Girls – "Legally Blonde," Coolidge told Fox News Digital. "But I have a whole new crowd. I got ‘White Lotus’ fans now – woohoo!" she added.

When Fox News Digital asked her how it feels to be on two hit shows, she responded with, "Wow."

"I could have never predicted that in a million years … what are the odds of that … the way my life has gone… But I do have to say this – I love surprises when they're good," Coolidge said.