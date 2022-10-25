Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Coolidge says men DM her with pics of anything 'besides their face'

Coolidge also revealed what she looks for in a romantic partner to host Andy Cohen

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge talks being ‘sex icon’ ahead of season 2 premiere Video

‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge talks being ‘sex icon’ ahead of season 2 premiere

‘The Watcher’ star Jennifer Coolidge discusses her most iconic roles, including ‘American Pie’ and ‘Legally Blonde.’

Actress Jennifer Coolidge revealed that many men send her messages on social media; photos, to be specific. 

The "White Lotus" star appeared on "Andy Cohen Live" on Monday. When host Andy Cohen asked her what kinds of photos, the actress got candid.

"Yeah, I guess I do get some DMs and stuff and, you know, a lot of photos of body parts and stuff," she quipped. "All sorts of things, you know, besides their face. Yeah. You know what I mean? I don't get a lot of the face, a lot of the other things."

Cohen also asked Coolidge about what she looks for in a potential romantic partner. 

JENNIFER COOLIDGE ON 'LEGALLY BLONDE' LINE SHE HEARS FROM FANS THE MOST AND WHETHER THE 'BEND AND SNAP' WORKS

"I like a guy who doesn't ever look at, look at his reflection," she said. "A guy that has no idea they're attractive. There are some, there's a couple in the world. I've had a lot of actor boyfriends. I need a guy that's obsessed with animals and a guy that has a job. It would be great."

"The Watcher" star recently opened up about being considered a sex icon at the red carpet premiere of "The White Lotus." The 61-year-old actress dished on which iconic roles she’s recognized for most often.

Jennifer Coolidge opened up about receiving scandalous pics from her male fans.

Jennifer Coolidge opened up about receiving scandalous pics from her male fans. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"Men, boys – "American Pie. Girls – "Legally Blonde," Coolidge told Fox News Digital. "But I have a whole new crowd. I got ‘White Lotus’ fans now – woohoo!" she added.

Jennifer Coolidge stars on two hit shows: "The Watcher" and "The White Lotus."

Jennifer Coolidge stars on two hit shows: "The Watcher" and "The White Lotus." (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

When Fox News Digital asked her how it feels to be on two hit shows, she responded with, "Wow."

Jennifer Coolidge also opened up about the kind of guy she wants to date and what she looks for in a romantic partner.

Jennifer Coolidge also opened up about the kind of guy she wants to date and what she looks for in a romantic partner. (Photo by Jason Merritt)

"I could have never predicted that in a million years … what are the odds of that … the way my life has gone… But I do have to say this – I love surprises when they're good," Coolidge said.

