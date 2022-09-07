The Weeknd says his voice is recovering, will reschedule LA concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Weeknd said Tuesday his voice is recovering, just days after having to cancel his performance at a concert near Los Angeles part way through the show, and is working on rescheduling the event.

The concert at So-Fi Stadium on Saturday was two songs in when the singer began losing his voice and was forced to cut the show short.

"Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest I'll be solid and able to bring the show my Toronto fans are waiting for," he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "LA date is being worked out soon. Thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. I love you all so much."

The Weeknd broke the news to fans at the venue from the stage on Saturday.

He told the crowd at the sold-out show, "I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

"I'm gonna make sure everybody's good — you'll get your money back — I'll do a show real soon for you guys," he said. "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you so much."

The singer posted a statement on Twitter after the concert was canceled, saying his voice "went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The Weeknd had performed as planned Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd in the same stadium.