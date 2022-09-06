Expand / Collapse search
Jennette McCurdy recalls her mom saying she was 'all used up': 'What happened to my good little girl?'

The 'iCarly' star read an email from her late mother while appearing on 'Red Table Talk'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jennette McCurdy continues to share the abuse she endured from her mother while growing up.

McCurdy, who is promoting her book "I'm Glad My Mom Died," recently appeared on "Red Table Talk" alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris.

In a clip shared with People magazine, McCurdy can be seen reading aloud an excerpt from her book, which features an email from her now late mother, Debra. 

Her mother allegedly saw photos online of the young Nickelodeon star with a man, and wrote, "I am so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little SLUT, a FLOOZY, ALL USED UP…"

Jennette McCurdy will be the first guest on the newest season of 'Red Table Talk.'

Jennette McCurdy will be the first guest on the newest season of 'Red Table Talk.' (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

JENNETTE MCCURDY EXPLAINS WHY SHE WAS 'JEALOUS' OF ARIANA GRANDE: 'MUCH EASIER UPBRINGING'

As she reads, Pinkett Smith, Smith and Norris look on with horror.

"Add that to the list of things you are-LIAR, CONNIVING, EVIL. You look pudgier, too. It's clear you're EATING YOUR GUILT," McCurdy continues. 

The former "iCarly" actress has spoken candidly about her struggles with an eating disorder, something she claims was provoked, promoted and preached by her mother.

McCurdy added, "What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go, and who is this monster who replaced her? You're an ugly monster now."

Jada Pinkett Smith, seen here promoting her show ‘Red Table Talk,' hosts the Facebook series with her mother Adrienne Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith, seen here promoting her show ‘Red Table Talk,' hosts the Facebook series with her mother Adrienne Norris and daughter Willow Smith. (Dominik Bindl)

McCurdy concludes, "I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you, just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, mom. Or should I say Deb, since I'm no longer your mother. P.S. Send money for a new fridge, ours broke."

The email from Jennette McCurdy's mother visibly shocked both Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith, as well as Adrienne Norris.

The email from Jennette McCurdy's mother visibly shocked both Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith, as well as Adrienne Norris. (Michael Tullberg)

The episode with McCurdy drops Wednesday on Facebook.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

