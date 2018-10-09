The Weeknd kisses Bella Hadid and wishes her happy birthday in sweet Instagram post

The Weeknd isn’t hiding his feelings any longer!

The 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his rumoured on-again girlfriend Bella Hadid a happy 22nd birthday.

“Happy birthday Angel,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of the pair kissing, holding each other, and showing lots of PDA. There’s even got shot of Bella sitting in the a rose petal-covered bathtub, as The Weeknd lovingly gazes at her.

The pair originally called it quits in 2016, after which the singer briefly dated Selena Gomez, but they appeared to reconnect this past spring.

Since that time they’ve made regular appearances on each other’s social media accounts and visited Cannes, Paris, New York City, and even Yolanda Hadid’s farm together.

The Weeknd’s birthday post to Bella was, however, the first direct reference the singer has made to their potential relationship since rumors started earlier this year.

It’s been a busy time for Bella who has appeared in NYC, Paris, and Milan fashion week shows over the past few months.

