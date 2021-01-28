Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LV
Published

2021 Super Bowl: The Weeknd spent $7M to 'make this halftime show be what he envisioned,' manager says

The singer dropped the music video for 'Save Your Tears' in Jan.

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
The Weeknd is shelling out the big bucks for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance.

The "Blinding Lights" singer, 30, and his team recently spoke with Billboard magazine and revealed that he spent a whopping $7 million to ensure his Halftime Show performance would go as planned.

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," the Weeknd told Billboard.

The Weeknd’s manager, Wassim Slaiby, then pointed out that, even though the event organizers will foot the bill, the Weeknd has contributed $7 million of his own money to "make this halftime show be what he envisioned."

The Weeknd is set to headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The singer shelled out $7 million of his own money to ensure the event goes smoothly. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"We always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list, and we’ve always had timelines for all of our goals," says co-manager Amir "Cash" Esmailian. "It came a few years earlier than we expected."

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was confirmed in November as the headlining musical guest to take the stage during the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LV is currently scheduled to take place in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7, 2021, and will air on CBS.

