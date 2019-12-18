'The Voice' crowns Season 17 winner: 'It means the world'

[SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals the winner of Season 17 of "The Voice"]

“The Voice” just crowned its newest champion.

On Tuesday, Cookeville, Tenn. resident Jake Hoot was crowned “The Voice’s” Season 17 winner — giving singer Kelly Clarkson her third win on the show.

“It means the world,” said Hoot, who was shocked at the win, of his victory. “I think I went out of breath. I lost all my breath when they announced my name.

“Having Kelly [Clarkson] believe in me from the get-go and being here tonight is just an incredible thing,” he noted.

Hoot reached a point where he “didn’t think it was real” despite coming back to the show every week.

“From the get-go, for a little bit, I didn’t think it was real. Every step of the way, I’m like, ‘Alright honey, I’ll be home next week’ or ‘I’ll be home after battles’ or ‘I’ll be home after knockouts.’ I continued to doubt myself and Kelly continued to encourage me,” Hoot told reporters backstage, according to People.

“If I can say anything, it’s stop doubting yourself. Get out of your comfort zone. Get out there and take a chance and there’s no telling what you can do.”

Clarkson, who boasts victories through coaching Season 14 contestant Brynn Cartelli and Season 15 contestant Chevel Shepherd, chimed in on Hoot’s victory.

“I just sat there and encouraged him. I’m a pretty good cheerleader because I love humans. I literally am a glorified cheerleader y’all, I did nothing. He did everything,” she told reporters.

In the season finale, Hoot edged out Blake Shelton's Ricky Duran, Gwen Stefani's Rose Short and John Legend's Katie Kadan — earning him and Clarkson the victory.

A family man, Hoot said he would be “celebrating with my girls” following his victory.

“This has been an incredible experience and I will say the hardest part is just being gone from them. So any time I get to spend with them tonight, I’m looking forward to. Snuggles all the time,” said Hoot.