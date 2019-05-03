'The View' tackles Facebook banning voices, says it's a "slippery slope"

Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos were banned from both Facebook and Instagram this week, a move that “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin says makes her “uncomfortable.”

Forty-three percent ,or four in 10 adults, get their news from Facebook, according to a Pew Research survey conducted in July and August 2018, more than from any other social media platform.

“It’s become an invaluable source for the majority of Americans, and again, to have a private company be able to exclude certain Americans from that platform, there’s just something that makes me extremely uncomfortable with it even though I completely disagree with this,” she said Friday.

Although Hostin, a former prosecutor, pointed out that Facebook has not violated anybody’s First Amendment rights because it's a private company, the idea of a “private organization being able to take away the speech of private individuals” is still unsettling.

Jones and his site InfoWars -- it was also banned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- as well as Yiannopoulos and others, spread conspiracy theories and alt-right views through the social media sites.

FACEBOOK BANS LOUIS FARRAKHAN, ALEX JONES, MILO YIANNOPOULOS FOR BEING 'DANGEROUS'

Zuckerberg banned these individuals along with other extremist groups and organizations who did not comply with the company’s standards that take into account whether they threatened or incited violence charged by racism or if they had any previous hate speech infractions.

“Don’t you feel that it’s a slippery slope?” Joy Behar asked, pointing out that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has faced allegations of anti-Semitism over statements concerning Israel, could be accused of spreading hate speech.

“If it’s something that endangers people, if it’s something that’s going to end up hurting people, there are restrictions that can be imposed,” Ana Navarro said Friday, acknowledging she’s glad that Facebook is cracking down on these public figures who have been deemed “dangerous” by the site.