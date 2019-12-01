'The Simpsons' ending? Theme composer Danny Elfman causes stir with comments

Say it ain’t d’oh!

Composer Danny Elfman caused a stir by claiming that “The Simpsons’” epic TV run could be coming to an end soon — until he was shot down by the show’s executive producer.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to end,” Elfman, who wrote the show’s hit theme music in 1989, told website Joe.ie. “I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”

But after the former Oingo Boingo frontman’s comments made headlines, Al Jean, the show’s executive producer, said it was “not true.”

“We are all thankful the following article is NOT TRUE,” Jean tweeted.

“Ay caramba!” one fan replied. “Thank you dude. I did not even dare to click the link when I saw it earlier this evening … It should not be true.”

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history was renewed for an unprecedented 31st and 32nd seasons in February, Deadline reported.

The renewal would keep the animated series on air through the 2020-2011 season with a record of 713 episodes.

In his interview, Elfman, said he was surprised by the show’s success.

“All I can say is that I’m flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did,” Elfman said.

“So, you have to realize, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no one would hear it because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell.”

Elfman thought the show would be canceled after three episodes, he said.

“So believe me, that is one of the truly big surprises in my life,” Elfman said of the show’s lasting impact.

A message seeking comment from a Fox publicist was not immediately returned.