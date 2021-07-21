Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Real Housewives
Published

'The Real Housewives of Miami' returns, filming in Montauk: report

It initially ran just three seasons

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The "Real Housewives of Miami" are hitting a different beach.

We hear the cast of the upcoming Peacock series is filming in Montauk. "They’ve been shopping and enjoying the Hamptons," says a source.

We’re told Larsa Pippen will also be holding an event there for her jewelry line, Larsa Marie.

While in the ritzy enclave, a source tells us the ladies will be staying at an $8 million manse near popular Gurney’s Resort, which they found through Nest Seekers International’s Sara Burack.

ELSA PATTON, ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI’ FIXTURE, DEAD AT 84

Real Housewives of Miami Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, and Adriana De Moura attend DuJour's Jason Binn, Roberto Coin and Peter Webster celebrate the Grand Opening of the Roberto Coin Flagship Store in Miami on February 10, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Real Housewives of Miami Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, and Adriana De Moura attend DuJour's Jason Binn, Roberto Coin and Peter Webster celebrate the Grand Opening of the Roberto Coin Flagship Store in Miami on February 10, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for DuJour)

The three-story home has glass walls, a rooftop pool, a two-level garage, and 4,000 square feet of outdoor lounge and living areas, which will likely make it easy for the crew to navigate shooting.

Page Six exclusively revealed in January that the show would make a comeback on the NBC streaming service. It initially ran just three seasons, from 2011-2013.

Pippen has been officially confirmed for the show, but the rest of the cast has not been revealed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Page Six recently reported that Miami alumnae Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura — as well as rumored new cast members Kiki Barth, Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova — were seen filming the show at Miami hotspot Kiki on the River.

But an insider told us in April that Patton, who clandestinely tied the knot in April, will most likely not be picked up as a full-time member of the cast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

We also reported in January that Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey and singer Paulina Rubio were being floated as potential members of the show.

On Our Radar