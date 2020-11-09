Larsa Pippen suggests Kanye West to blame for Kim Kardashian falling out

Larsa Pippen is opening up like never before.

The 46-year-old star was once known for being a close friend to Kim Kardashian, but in recent years, things have changed.

Rumors of trouble between the two began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Pippen and the Kardashian sisters had unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Now, Pippen has addressed the drama during a recent appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen said that while she cannot recall a specific incident that led to the downfall of her friendship with Kim, they "clearly have a different type of relationship" these days.

"I just feel like Kanye [West, Kim's husband] was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," said Pippen, per E! News. "So, I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

Larsa said she's reached out to her former pal "a little bit," but is willing to put some space between herself and the reality star if it saves her and Kanye West, her husband, "trouble."

"If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person," explained the star. "I've got my own s--t. I don't want to be, like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I'm not in the picture and just see what happens."

In fact, Pippen felt rather supportive of Kim's decision to unfollow her.

"I just kind of felt, like, do what's best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We've been through everything together. I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship," she recalled. "We're like sisters. We're family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?"

During the podcast, she also said that she was West's "go-to person to call when he wasn't happy with X, Y and Z," which eventually led to her blocking the "Power" rapper because she "just couldn't bear taking his calls anymore."

After that, she felt as though Kanye had "brainwashed" the Kardashian family into disliking her.

A source told the outlet that there is no negativity between Kim and Pippen.

"Kim is focused on matters at home—getting Kanye healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her three businesses," said the insider. "Larsa is newly single with her kids who are all now older and busy with her new fitness line. They are just in a different place in their lives and are not as close as they used to be but have no ill fillings at all and still stay in touch."

Back in July, a source also told E! that Kim unfollowed Larsa as she was unfollowing many other accounts in a sort of social media purge.

"For Kim's own mental health she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed," they said. "There are a lot of people she is still friends with who she doesn't follow on social media."

During Sunday's podcast, Pippen also cleared the air when it came to some of the men that are part of the crew.

For example, she insisted that the "never" hit on Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner's baby, and Pippen said that she had romantic ties to Tristan Thompson before he got together with Khloe Kardashian.

"I was seeing him. I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them," remembered the star. "And then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don't even care... I'm the type of person I don't chase what's not for me."

In fact, these days, she's "really proud" of Khloe and Thompson for working on their relationship.

"I mean, I love them together. I feel like they have a beautiful baby together and they need to work it out. If they love each other, then God bless," Pippen said.

She added: "I think when you have a family with someone it's really hard to, like, break up. You do everything in order to keep, you know, your kid's home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out."

Kardashian's rep declined to comment.