Movies

'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' star Rebecca De Mornay says she feels betrayed after being left out of reboot

Tom Cruise's ex girlfriend questions if new version can live up to the original 90's thriller

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Rebecca De Mornay is not holding back when it comes to the reboot of one of her most iconic films.

The actress, 65, recently shared her reaction to the upcoming remake of the classic 1992 horror film, "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," as she was excluded from the project. De Mornay claimed that nobody reached out to her about the reboot. 

"Nobody. I found out about it, and I kind of joked that I was quite perturbed," De Mornay told the New York Post. "It felt like a betrayal, like how dare you [have] somebody else be playing that part."

Rebecca De Mornay And Ernie Hudson In 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle'

Rebecca De Mornay approaches Ernie Hudson in a scene from "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle." (Buena Vista/Getty Images)

De Mornay delivered a chilling performance as the vengeful nanny Peyton Flanders in the thriller, alongside Annabella Sciorra, Julianne Moore, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson and more. 

Despite her bold comment, the actress isn’t ruling out watching the new version.

"I’m actually kind of curious to see it, to see if they can live up to what we did," she added.

Her comments come at a time when Hollywood continues to create remakes of fan favorites, instead of producing original stories.

Rebecca De Mornay And Annabella Sciorra In 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle'

Rebecca De Mornay knits as she glances back at Annabella Sciorra in a scene from the film. (Buena Vista/Getty Images)

1992 MTV Movie Awards

American actress Rebecca De Mornay in 1992. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

De Mornay continued to slam the Hollywood reboots, as she recently starred in the thriller "Saint Clare," opposite Bella Thorne and Ryan Phillippe. 

"New stories seem to be impossible for people to come up with. That’s why I really like ‘Saint Clare.’ It’s new. I haven’t seen anything like it before," she explained.

"There’s a kind of laziness of falling [into] ‘Oh, well, that works. So let’s just do that one again,’ rather than coming up with a new story. So that kind of bugs me a little," she admitted.

Rebecca De Mornay wearing a pink striped blouse with her arms crossed in front of Tom Cruise wearing a striped yellow polo shirt.

Rebecca De Mornay and Tom Cruise in a scene from the film 'Risky Business', 1983. (Getty Images)

A film remake that De Mornay did enjoy was "A Star is Born."

The beloved musical drama has seen multiple versions on the big screen since its original debut in 1937. In 1951, the project was created for television with Kathleen Crowley and Conrad Nagel in the lead roles. 

Just a few years later, the story returned with Judy Garland and James Mason in the 1954 classic. 

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson offered their own spin in 1976, while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper drew in a new generation with their 2018 rendition.

Rebecca De Mornay wearing a black dress and smiling.

Rebecca De Mornay voices concerns about Hollywood's remake culture after learning she wasn't cast for "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" reboot. (Getty Images)

"We tend to think a movie is one cast. I guess it doesn’t have to be, if it’s a really good story, a good script," she said. "I guess, it doesn’t have to, but I just wish that there was also more imagination with new scripts, because it feels like people are just falling back on what once were."

Reps for De Mornay didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.