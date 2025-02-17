Actress Julianne Moore shares ‘great shock,’ claims her children’s book was banned by Trump Administration

Actress Julianne Moore said in an Instagram post Sunday that she is in "great shock" over her children’s book being allegedly banned by President Donald Trump’s Department of Defense.

"It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense," Julianne Moore said in an Instagram post.

Moore, who won an Oscar in 2015 for her film, "Still Alice," published a children’s book in 2007 called, " Freckleface Strawberry ," about a young girl who has freckles and learns to accept differences in herself and others.

In her Instagram post, Moore said the book is "a semi-autobiographical story about a seven year old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different ‘just like everybody else.’"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Defense for comment, and was referred to The Department of Defense's Education Activity, the entity of the DOD that plans and executes pre-K-to-12 grade educational programming for the Department of Defense, but did not immediately receive a response.

On Jan. 26, 2025, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a post on X that the DOD would be ending all DEI programming to comply with President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day executive order closing DEI offices in the federal government.

Part of the preview of Moore’s book on Amazon reads, "If you have freckles, you can try these things: 1) Make them go away. Unless scrubbing doesn't work. 2) Cover them up. Unless your mom yells at you for using a marker. 3) Disappear. Um, where'd you go? Oh, there you are. There's one other thing you can do: 4) LIVE WITH THEM! Because after all, the things that make you different also make you YOU."

"I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany," Moore said. "I grew up with a father who is a Vietnam veteran and spent his career in the #USArmy. I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country."

She added, "It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a @dodea_edu [The Department of Defense Education Activity] school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own. And I can’t help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that cause it to be banned by the US Government."

Fox News Digital reached out to Moore for a comment, but did not immediately receive a response.