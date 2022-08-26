'The Flash' star Ezra Miller meets with Warner Bros. execs about movie and to 'apologize': report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ezra Miller reportedly met with members of the Warner Bros. leadership team to discuss saving "The Flash" movie which has a June 2023 release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller – who uses they/them pronouns – and their agent recently met with Warners’ Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy at the Burbank, California studio.

The meeting was reportedly held to ensure that "The Flash" movie was still on course for its release date, as well as a chance for Miller to "apologize" for the negative attention they brought to the production and Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery and a representative for Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Miller has been at the center of controversies over the past several months. The actor was arrested multiple times in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault. Miller was also accused of allegedly "grooming" 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes since she was 12 years old with "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior."

In August, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Following the actor’s latest legal trouble, Miller issued a statement addressing their past behavior, which includes a series of arrests and abuse allegations over the last several months.

"The Flash" star, who identifies as non-binary, announced they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

According to THR, this was the first meeting Miller held with Warner Bros. executive members De Luca and Abdy. The pair took over the company’s film division in July.

In early August, Variety reported that "The Flash" was still on track despite Miller’s legal concerns.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is "very excited" for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date.

"We have seen ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2,'" Zaslav said. "We are very excited about them," he added. "We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."