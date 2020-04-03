‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams dead at 16: reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Logan Williams, the young face of Barry Allen in the popular CW series “The Flash,” died Thursday, according to reports.

Although no cause of death was given, Williams’ mother Marlyse Williams is “absolutely devastated” by the teen’s death and the fact that the family is refrained from grieving together due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused mandatory physical distancing, this according to the Coquitlam, British Columbia-based Tri-City News.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse Williams told the publication.

'LEAN ON ME' SONGWRITER BILL WITHERS DEAD AT 81

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” Williams’ mother added.

On Friday, the show’s star, Grant Gustin, took to Instagram to remember his buddy and share a photo of Williams with actor Jesse L. Martin that was taken back in 2014 during the filming of the show’s pilot.

FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE SINGER ADAM SCHLESINGER DEAD FROM CORONAVIRUS COMPLICATIONS

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

He added: “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Meanwhile, John Wesley Shipp -- who played Barry Allen in the early 1990s adaptation of “The Flash” as well as the character’s father, Henry, in the remake – also issued his condolences to the teen and his family.

'LITTLE WOMEN: LA' STAR CHRISTY MCGINITY 'VERY THANKFUL' FOR SUPPORT FOLLOWING DEATH OF 2-WEEK-OLD DAUGHTER

“Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16,” he tweeted on Friday. “He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

Williams also had roles in the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart” alongside Lori Loughlin and on the CW’s “Supernatural.” Erin Krakow, who stars in the Hallmark series, said she was “heartbroken” by the news in a post on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man,” Krakow added in a separate tweet. “He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him.”

Tri-City News said Williams is also survived by his father, Clive, as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles.