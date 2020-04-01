'Little Women: LA' star Christy McGinity 'very thankful' for support following death of 2-week-old daughter

Christy McGinity is thanking her fans.

The 42-year-old "Little Women: LA" star addressed the death of her 2-week-old daughter on Instagram on Monday, saying she's "grateful" for the support she's received.

The photo McGinity shared was black-and-white and featured a pair of baby feet being cupped by a pair of hands.

"Since our Sweet Violet passed away, it’s been so hard grieving over her," the caption said. "We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family."

McGinity concluded: "For that we are very thankful."

McGinity and her boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo announced the death of their child in a statement obtained by People magazine and E! News.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," the statement said. "We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

While no cause of death was revealed, a previous Instagram post from Carazo indicated that the baby had been born nearly two months early.

"Happy One Week Old Birthday to our Baby Girl Violet," the post's caption read. "Thank U for making me a Dad and bringing me an entire new perspective during your first week of Life. We love you so much!"

Among the several hashtags on the post were "#7WeeksEarly" and "NICUBaby."